Police searching for two suspects after armed robbery in SE Portland

Police are searching for two suspects after they robbed Roll Your Own at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the store, located at 15801 Southeast Division Street, at 8:39 p.m.

An employee told officers that two suspects, who both armed with handguns, entered the store and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspects left the store without incident.

Officers checked the neighborhood but did not locate the suspects.

The suspects were described as white men, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.