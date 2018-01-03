Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sandy; Hwy 26 - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sandy; Hwy 26 shut down

SANDY, OR (KPTV) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Highway 26 in Sandy Tuesday night.

Sandy police said at 9:07 p.m. officers were called out to Highway 26 near the intersection with Southeast Vista Loop Drive.

Police said a pedestrian was found dead at the scene and evidence indicates they were struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene.

Highway 26 is closed while police investigate and traffic is being diverted around the closure. The closure is expected to last several hours.

Anyone that was driving in the area and may have seen anything relevant is asked to call the Clackamas County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 503-655-8211 or the Sandy Police Department Tip Line at 503-489-2195.

