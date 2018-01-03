New self-service gas law goes into effect for sparsely populated Oregon counties

In “low-population counties,” drivers in Oregon can now pump their own gas.

Under a new law that went into effect Monday, people other than “an owner, operator or employee” at gas stations located in Oregon counties with populations less than 40,000 can self-serve gas into a vehicle.

Counties where the law applies include Tillamook and Hood River.

If a gas station falls under the low population perimeter and “includes retail space providing goods or services, other than goods or services for maintaining, repairing or cleaning a motor vehicle,” the law states the station must make an owner, operator or employee available for dispensing gas after 6 a.m. and before 6 p.m.

With the new law, New Jersey is now the only state with a full ban on self-service gas stations.

