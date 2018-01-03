Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Wednesday, Jan. 3

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Renowned film scholar Elliot Lavine is offering a fascinating class at Cinema 21 beginning Jan. 21. Learn more about the class on its event page on Facebook.

The Magnolia Journal has great ideas for how to start the new year off right, read more in the magazine's current edition.

Want to start the new year by volunteering with a good cause that helps local youth have fun? Check out the African Youth and Community Organization by Portland Parks and Recreation.

MORE's organizing expert Vicki Norris has excellent tips on how to best utilize the space in your life. Learn her advice at RestoringOrder.com.

