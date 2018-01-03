Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Wednesday, Jan. 3

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Renowned film scholar Elliot Lavine is offering a fascinating class at Cinema 21 beginning Jan. 21. Learn more about the class on its event page on Facebook.
The Magnolia Journal has great ideas for how to start the new year off right, read more in the magazine's current edition.
Want to start the new year by volunteering with a good cause that helps local youth have fun? Check out the African Youth and Community Organization by Portland Parks and Recreation.
MORE's organizing expert Vicki Norris has excellent tips on how to best utilize the space in your life. Learn her advice at RestoringOrder.com.
More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >
A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.More >
A car crash in southeast Portland turned into a case of road rage when one driver punched the other in the face before taking off, and it was all caught on camera.More >
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
A man was shot and killed when he attempted to rob a U-Haul store in southeast Portland Wednesday night, according to police.More >
Two major flaws in computer chips could leave a huge number of computers and smartphones vulnerable to security concerns, researchers revealed Wednesday.More >
Some of Disney's hotels are getting rid of "Do Not Disturb" signs so that staffers can check up on the rooms.More >
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >
