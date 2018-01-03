Body of missing Tualatin man last seen crabbing from kayak in Seaside found

Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that the body of a Tualatin man who was last seen crabbing from a kayak in Seaside has been recovered.

Matthew Manley, 42, was reported missing Monday afternoon after he went crabbing in a kayak in the Seaside Estuary near the mouth of the Necanicum River.

Police did a visual search of the area, but did not find Manley or his kayak. Seaside Fire & Rescue assisted with a shore search on both sides of the estuary, but there were no signs of Manley, his crab pot or kayak.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with sweeping the area and searching for Manley through the Monday evening hours by helicopter and boat.

Seaside officials said police were notified Tuesday evening of a body person found at the waterline of the Pacific Ocean west of the Seaside Turnaround, about five hours after the search for Manley had been called off.

The body was later identified as Manley.

Police still have not found Manley’s kayak. Officials believe it may have been removed from the beach shoreline Tuesday.

Officers are asking anyone with additional information on Manley’s death to contact Detective Guy Knight with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.

“The City of Seaside reminds those recreating in and around open waters to use extreme caution any time of year. Water temperatures in the winter are near 50 degrees and can result in hypothermia in a very short amount of time. Let someone know if you are planning to be around the water. Please observe proper safety and use a flotation device around the ocean and rivers,” stated the release announcing the recovery of Manley’s body.

