Beaverton police: Man arrested for sexually abusing girls; more victims possible

A man was arrested for sexually abusing girls and detectives believe there may be additional victims, according to Beaverton police.

Fernando Manual Lugo-Gongora, 32, was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Investigators said the victims are four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 years old.

Lugo-Gongora looked for the opportunity to be around prepubescent girls and would then sexually assault them, according to detectives.

Police said Lugo-Gongora was known to the families of the victims.

Anyone with information about Lugo-Gongora or possible additional victims is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111 and reference case 17-880456.

