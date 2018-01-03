Girl Scouts kick off cookie season, offer ‘Cookie Finder’ mobile app

Fans of Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils will soon be able to take a hi-tech approach to finding their favorite cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington are kicking off the 2018 cookie season this week, with girls selling door to door and at booth sales.

Scouts can also take to the web via the Digital Cookie platform that lets the girls run cookie sales online.

Local troops will begin taking orders January 6 with delivery in February. Booth sales at local retailers will kick off in mid-February and run through mid-March.

Cookie-buyers can use Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to connect with scouts selling nearby.

Scout leaders say the cookie program helps girls develop financial and business skills as well as effective leadership techniques. The funds raised from the cookie sales also pay for scout programming and community projects.

To learn more about this year’s sales, head to GirlScoutsOSW.org.

