Girl Scouts kick off cookie season, offer ‘Cookie Finder’ mobile - KPTV - FOX 12

Girl Scouts kick off cookie season, offer ‘Cookie Finder’ mobile app

Posted: Updated:
(Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington) (Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington)
(KPTV) -

Fans of Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils will soon be able to take a hi-tech approach to finding their favorite cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington are kicking off the 2018 cookie season this week, with girls selling door to door and at booth sales.

Scouts can also take to the web via the Digital Cookie platform that lets the girls run cookie sales online.

Local troops will begin taking orders January 6 with delivery in February. Booth sales at local retailers will kick off in mid-February and run through mid-March.

Cookie-buyers can use Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to connect with scouts selling nearby.

Scout leaders say the cookie program helps girls develop financial and business skills as well as effective leadership techniques. The funds raised from the cookie sales also pay for scout programming and community projects.

To learn more about this year’s sales, head to GirlScoutsOSW.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.