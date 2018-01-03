Washington AG: Motel 6 gave guest information to ICE

By PHUONG LE

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday Motel 6's "actions are disturbing and they are unlawful." He said the motel divulged to Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state. He said at least six guests were detained.

Ferguson said the company's actions violated the state's consumer protection law.

In September, Motel 6 said its employees in Phoenix would no longer work with ICE, but Ferguson said management knew employees in Washington were trained to give authorities information. Motel 6 did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

