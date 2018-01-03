Film scholar Elliot Lavine talks movie history with MORE

Portland has quite a few movie buffs, and now the city is home to one more.

Renowned film scholar Elliot Lavine just moved to the area after years of teaching film studies at Stanford University.

Now he's offering a fascinating class that's open to the public starting later this month at Cinema 21.

MORE got a little preview of the lessons.

For more information on Elliot's upcoming film class, "The Conscience of Hollywood: The Rise of Social Protest Cinema" at Cinema 21, check out its Facebook event page.

For other Cinema 21 information, visit Cinema21.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.