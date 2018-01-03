Women hospitalized, dog dies in Beaverton condo fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Women hospitalized, dog dies in Beaverton condo fire

Image: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Image: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Two women were injured and a dog died in a condo fire in Beaverton.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 9500 block of Southwest 146th Terrace at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to one unit in the complex. Another unit above did sustain minor smoke damage.

Smoke alarms woke up the owner of the condo. While evacuating her mother, firefighters said she sustained burns to her feet.

Both women were taken to the hospital. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.

During firefighting and search efforts, firefighters discovered a dog. Resuscitation efforts were not successful and the dog died, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident related to a wood-burning fireplace.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the fire. TVF&R reported the condo owner did not have homeowner’s insurance and the home was not equipped with a sprinkler system.

