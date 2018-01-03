Tsunami advisory wrongly sent out during monthly warning system test in Seaside

A tsunami advisory went out to people in Seaside on Wednesday, but police and emergency officials want to assure the coastal community that it was only a test.

The city of Seaside conducts tests with the Tsunami Warning System at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month from September through May.

On this Wednesday, however, the Seaside Police Department reported there was a “system malfunction” that produced an incorrect message advising of a tsunami, without a warning that it was just the monthly test.

The warning is supposed to begin with three beeps and consist of a voice message stating, "This is a test. This is a test of the emergency warning system. This is only a test."

A police department spokesperson said officers and firefighters responded to an evacuation location to let people know the message was only supposed to be part of the monthly test.

An updated message was also sent out by the city of Seaside.

Tsunami Advisory Message was JUST A TEST. A system malfunction produced a message stating otherwise. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused. Rest assured that this message was indeed JUST A TEST. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.

