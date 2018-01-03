Portland mom upset after vandals threw rock through window, narrowly missing her son

Police are looking for the person who threw a large rock through the window of a southeast Portland home on New Year's Eve.

The incident was not how Brenda Burns expected to ring in 2018. She said she was watching a movie with her 10-year-old son Jacob at her home when the rock came flying through her living room window.

"It just spider-webbed out," she described. "It was pretty loud. It was kind of scary."

Making the vandalism even more alarming, Burns said the large rock came extremely close to hitting Jacob, who was sitting on the couch.

"I was scared the whole time," the boy said.

“It makes you stop and think… when it's your son that could've been hurt,” Burns said,

She said she has no idea who did this but thinks the rock they used came from her own property. Now she is just trying to pick up the pieces, literally and figuratively.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

