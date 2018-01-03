Portland man arrested for poisoning neighbor’s dogs sentenced to probation

A northeast Portland man accused of poisoning his neighbor’s dogs and creating calendars to document the crimes pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation and community service.

Michael Joseph Lynch, 76, was initially arrested in May 2017 and indicted by a grand jury in July 2017.

Lynch’s neighbor, Richard Schmidtke, told FOX 12 that Lynch had left a message threatening his two dogs – Bandit and Snowflake – and they both later became seriously ill.

Court documents state ricin-like toxins were found in the dogs’ stomachs by a veterinarian and substantial evidence was found at Lynch’s home. The evidence included castor seeds, from which ricin can be derived, along with wrapped meat in a green liquid, a jar marked “botulism poison” and lists of poisons and calendars noting “use slingshot to shoot meat over bushes,” the dates the dogs were barking and the dates Lynch “threw meat over the bushes,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies who went to Lynch’s house with a search warrant said he reached for his waistband and was carrying a gun, but he did not have a concealed weapon permit.

Lynch pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges of first-degree attempted aggravated animal abuse, second-degree animal abuse, reckless endangering and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Lynch was sentenced to three years probation and 120 hours of community service. He was also ordered to have no future contact with the victim, his pets or his property and Lynch was banned from owning pets of his own for five years.

Additionally, Lynch was ordered to forfeit his gun and seized ammunition.

The victim’s dogs survived and he did not ask for any restitution from Lynch.

