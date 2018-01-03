Police ID man killed by hit-and-run driver on Hwy 26 in Sandy; suspect sought

Police have identified the man who was killed while walking along Highway 26 in the Sandy area, as troopers continue to search for the hit-and-run driver.

Police were notified of a body on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26 at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said 61-year-old Jay Bradshaw of Sandy was walking near Southeast Vista Loop Drive when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there is no information at this time on a possible suspect, a vehicle description or the direction the driver was heading.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 503-375-3555.

Highway 26 was closed in the area Tuesday night with traffic diverted around the scene due to the investigation.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Clackamas County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

