Man committed to state hospital for Scappoose samurai sword attack

A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with a samurai sword has been committed to the Oregon State Hospital after pleading guilty except for insanity to charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

David McDaniel, 51, was arrested in February 2017.

Police said McDaniel’s ex-girlfriend reported that he had attacked her with a samurai sword, leaving her with injuries to her neck and back.

McDaniel was located in Portland. Police said he was combative with officers, causing damage to the back of a patrol vehicle, before being restrained and taken to the Columbia County Jail.

McDaniel entered his guilty except for insanity plea Wednesday. He was then committed to the Oregon State Hospital for a period of up to 20 years.

