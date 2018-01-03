Carlton baby makes dramatic entrance while mom and dad are on the way to the hospital

A newborn baby from Carlton decided to make a dramatic entrance Tuesday night when his mom and dad were still driving to the hospital.

Brooke Gregor and Josh Malay’s birth plan included a quiet room at Providence Newberg Hospital and an epidural if need be.

“We were going to come here and just see how it went,” Gregor said

Tuesday evening, though, that all went out the car window.

“She wasn’t saying much, she was just kind of screaming,” Malay said. “So at that point, I knew something was wrong.”

Gregor’s water broke at their house in Carlton, so they jumped in the car, but even a 20-minute drive was too long for their new little guy.

The parents-to-be were just a couple miles away from the hospital in Newberg when Gregor had no choice but to push while Malay pulled over at an intersection to meet up with paramedics.

“A contraction hit, and I felt the need to push, and I was like, ‘Oh no. No, this can’t be happening!’ Like, that doesn’t happen,” Gregor told FOX 12. “And maybe two contractions later I’m like, ‘He’s coming! I can’t stop him!’ And he just popped right out.”

Gregor caught little Jace in the front seat. Josh was already on the phone with 911, and when he got to an intersection, he stopped in the middle of the road and turned on his hazards.

Police officers were chasing a suspect and happened to be nearby, as well as an off-duty EMT who pulled over to help.

“We were freaked out because he wasn’t crying at first, and he was purple and so we, well, I was panicking - a lot,” Malay told FOX 12. “She was calm, cool as a cucumber, and the EMTs spent more time with me than they did her because I was a mess.”

Despite his frantic arrival, baby Jace is now calm, healthy and already a good sleeper, and mom and dad are so grateful.

Brooke Gregor and Josh Malay got the shock of a lifetime when their new baby boy Jace arrived in the car on the way to the hospital. See their dramatic story @ 5&6 tonight! #Fox12Oregon ???? pic.twitter.com/d3VJlLW9Ci — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) January 3, 2018

“There are so many things that could’ve happened, and we’re just so blessed that everything was ok,” Gregor said.

Jace is the second child for Gregor and Malay, and he’s the first baby born at Providence Newberg Hospital in 2018, or at least on the way there.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.