Reward offered in search for knife-wielding man who robbed NE Portland bank

A reward is being offered and surveillance images were released to track down a man armed with a knife who robbed a northeast Portland bank.

Police responded to Albina Community Bank on the 2000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 11:03 a.m. Nov. 27.

The robber brandished a knife and demanded money. He left the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-30s, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released Wednesday.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.