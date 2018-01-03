Ethics commission finds wrongdoing by former Oregon first lady Cylvia Hayes

A new report by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission alleges Cylvia Hayes used her former position as Oregon’s first lady for financial gain.

The report was released Wednesday. The commission will discuss the investigation and whether Hayes violated state ethics laws during its meeting Friday.

The report states Hayes used her position as the fiancee of then-Gov. John Kitzhaber to solicit paid contracts and receive gifts while she worked as a clean energy consultant, which is a conflict of interest.

Investigators described Hayes as an, “unpaid policy adviser in the office of the governor and the first lady of Oregon during the period relevant to this investigation.”

The report states Hayes’ decisions, “could have affected her personal financial interest when she made decisions about speeches, meetings and policy that she used to obtain and complete paid contracts.”

Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015 amid allegations he did not publicly declare a potential conflict of interest involving Hayes’ personal work.

He had just been sworn in for his fourth term as Oregon’s governor.

In November 2017, Kitzhaber attempted to settle with the ethics commission by paying a $1,000 fine and admitting to using airline travel miles from official business for personal use.

The agreement would have ended the investigation of Hayes, but the committee rejected the proposal.

FOX 12 reached out for comment to Hayes and Kitzhaber on Wednesday, but did not hear back.

In June 2017, the Oregon Department of Justice announced it had closed an investigation into the couple with no federal criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.