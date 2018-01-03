Police: Man in jail for Salem restaurant burglary arrested for Mt. Angel Senior Center burglary

A man in jail for a burglary at a restaurant in Salem has been arrested in connection with a similar case at the Mt. Angel Senior Center, according to police.

Robert Bilbruck, 65, of Salem, is now facing additional charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Bilbruck was first arrested last month after surveillance video was released of a suspect grabbing bags of money from a safe and shoving the cash down the front of his pants at Blondzee’s Guest House Restaurant.

Deputies said they received numerous tips that Bilbruck was the suspect in the surveillance video.

On Wednesday, police reported Bilbruck had been arrested for a burglary at the Mt. Angel Senior Center, 195 E. Charles St., that occurred Nov. 7, 2017.

“As the investigation continued information became available that the suspect in the Mt. Angel case had in fact committed similar crimes in other areas of Marion County,” according to the Mt. Angel Police Department.

Bilbruck is accused of stealing property and cash, as well as causing damage to the inside of the senior center.

