Police: Parking dispute placed Milwaukie schools on lockout; one man arrested

Milwaukie police arrested a man Wednesday after they said he had a gun and threatened several people during a parking dispute.

Officers responded to the report of a man who had a gun and was yelling at people near 11275 Southeast 27th Avenue, across from Milwaukie Elementary School.

When officers arrived on scene, they detained 42-year-old Joshua Robert Pegg.

During an investigation, police determined the incident was related to a parking complaint and Pegg allegedly made personal threats toward people.

Police seized two small handguns from Pegg.

Due to the location of the incident, Milwaukie Elementary School and Milwaukie High School were temporarily placed on lockout. The lockout was lifted shortly after Pegg was detained.

Pegg was lodged into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct in the second degree and menacing.

