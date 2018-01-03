Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for SE Portland burglary with woman hiding in closet

A man accused of burglarizing a southeast Portland home with a woman hiding in the closet was sentenced to two years in prison.

Derek Jones was in court Wednesday and learned he will spend two years and two months in prison, convicted of first-degree burglary.

The burglary happened at a home on Southeast 91st and Clinton in the middle of the day back on July 7, 2016.

The young woman who was home at the time, Cindy Huang, told FOX 12 Jones knocked on the front door, then went around to the backyard and threw a brick through a glass door to get inside.

With no way to escape, Huang said she went upstairs, hid inside her parent's closet and called 911.

Police said Jones left the house shortly after but thanks to Huang's quick thinking, officers already had the home surrounded and were able to arrest Jones.

Huang said her laptop, some liquor, and a few purses were stolen.

Jones has been arrested for burglary 10 times and convicted three times before this.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.