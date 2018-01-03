Police: Suspect shot, killed during attempted robbery in SE Portland

A man was shot and killed when he attempted to rob a U-Haul store in southeast Portland Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers first responded to the report of a robbery at the U-Haul Powell Boulevard, located at 4831 Southeast Powell Boulevard. As officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect entered the U-Haul location while in possession of a firearm and demanded money. While the suspect was on U-Haul property an employee shot the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital where it was determined that he had died.

Police said two guns were found at the scene. One belonged to the suspects and the other belonged to the employee.

Police said the employee is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call homicide detail at 503-823-0400.

