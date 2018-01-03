Family of Sandy hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward

Oregon State Police troopers are searching for FOX 12's Most Wanted after a driver hit and killed a man from Sandy.

On Tuesday night, 61-year-old Jay Bradshaw was found dead along Highway 26 in Sandy. The driver who hit him left the scene before police arrived.

FOX 12 spoke with Jay's family who says he had a great sense of humor and a passion for the outdoors. His family is now asking for justice.

"My brother is a good man, and he didn't deserve this," said Ted Bradshaw, Jay Bradshaw's brother. "Please, please come forth and tell us why and what and how this happened."

Police say it appears Jay was walking in the westbound lanes of Highway 26 near Southeast Vista Loop Drive when he was hit. Police don't have any clues about the driver.

Ted says he can't believe he won't see his little brother ever again.

"He always looked up to me, I was kinda his hero. He said 'Ted, you're my hero,' and he was my hero and he's so missed. So please, please find an answer for us Lord," said Ted.

Jay comes from a big family that is spread out across the country. This news right after the holidays is impossible to swallow. The family is clouded by anger and pain.

"I'm a Vietnam veteran, and whoever did this is a chicken, is a low-life. I'm sorry that's scum of the earth, someone who would hit somebody and let them die on the side of the road," Ted said.

Jay was a father of two, and had two sisters and three brothers. All of them say their brother was one of the kindest people they've ever known.

"Whoever did this please, please have the nerve to come up and show your face. Give the Bradshaw family some peace," said Ted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 503-375-3555.

