Caught on camera: Driver punched in road rage incident in SE Portland

A car crash in southeast Portland turned into a case of road rage when one driver punched the other in the face before taking off, and it was all caught on camera.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at Southeast Harney Drive and 52nd Avenue.

The driver who was punched caught the whole incident on his dashcam. He asked FOX 12 not to release his name for safety reasons.

Dashcam video shows that the driver in front was in the wrong lane and tried to turn around, but the second car also went to turn and t-boned the first car. He then followed the first car for a while.

When they finally pulled over, the two men got into a heated conversation. That's when the driver who made that sharp turn punched the other driver in the face.

The man then got in his silver Pontiac G6 and took off.

"It surprised me that somebody would go for such a move, you know? It's assault, you shouldn't be punching people. I believe in treating people with respect, and that's what I did with this guy, you know? Not a human thing to do," said the driver who captured the incident on dashcam.

There were no plates on the other driver's car but there were some distinct markings. The trunk had a huge dent on it's left side and the left rear bumper was scratched up.

The driver is described as a white man around 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Portland police.

