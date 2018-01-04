Yamhill family asking ODOT to fix problem corner after multiple drivers hit home

A Yamhill family say their home is no longer safe after yet another car drove into it.

The family has lived at the corner of Maple Street and Pike Road for over 20 years but in recent years it has become a hazardous spot, and that's because the family says the Oregon Department of Transportation changed the rules.

Barely marked with reflection or caution signs, the 25 mile per hour corner is especially hard to see at night, and if missed, drivers could hit the guard rail or even the home.

Between 2016 and 2017, two drunk drivers took the corner too sharp and busted through the guard rail, damaging the home both times.

And just last month, another driver busted through the rail too.

The family is now calling on ODOT to fix the problem spot.

"People are going to drive fast, that's just what they do. But I'd like to see a secondary thing in place so that if they are driving fast and do something stupid, my home is protected, and I can have my kids here again," said homeowner Cindy Edwards.

The family says while their home can be repaired each time, if someone lost a life, that can't be fixed. They hope ODOT will add some signage to warn drivers soon.

