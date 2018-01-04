Suspect barricaded in NW Portland apartment building after threatening officer with knife

Portland police are negotiating with a man after he threatened an officer with a knife and then barricaded himself in the Pearl Court Apartments Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect threatened the officer near Northwest Kearney Street and Northwest 9th Avenue.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have responded to the apartments, located at 920 NW Kearney Street, to assist with the suspect.

Residents inside the Pearl Court Apartments have been directed to shelter in place.

Police said NW 9th Avenue is closed between Northwest Hoyt Street and Northwest Johnson Street.

