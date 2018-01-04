Police investigating shooting in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.

People living in the area told FOX 12 they heard several shots. They say they then found a man down on the ground and called 911.

Vancouver PD investigating a shooting near SE 104th and SE 10th. Neighbors heard several shots and found a man down. They called 911. pic.twitter.com/d2ruvqu41x — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 4, 2018

No other information is available at this time.

