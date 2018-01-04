Police investigating shooting in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.

People living in the area told FOX 12 they heard several shots. They say they then found a man down on the ground and called 911.

No other information is available at this time.

This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.

