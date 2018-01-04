Cops: Man admits to sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl, forcing her to eat meth

Brett Pendleton, 48, of Union, MO is charged with Statutory Sodomy with a person less than 12 years old and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. (Credit: Washington, MO Police)

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP/KMOV) — A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Brett Pendleton, 48, with sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said on Jan. 1, Pendleton rented a room at the American Inn in Washington, Missouri. The girl had permission from her mother to visit the man, according to authorities.

The 8-year-old reportedly told her mother about the abuse, saying Pendleton made her engage in several different types of sexual acts. She also said Pendleton forced her to eat methamphetamine, smoke marijuana, and smoke cigarettes.

The child was treated and released at a hospital, where workers called 911.

When officers went to the motel, Pendleton was reportedly driving away in his vehicle. He was later arrested during a traffic stop.

Police obtained search warrants for Pendleton's vehicle and the motel room. Evidence was discovered and collected from the room that matched the 8-year-old's claims.

Pendleton admitted to committing sexual acts and having sexual contact with the girl, police said. He also admitted to rolling meth in toilet paper and feeding it to her.

Pendleton is on parole after pleading guilty in 2012 to manufacturing meth.

He is currently in jail on $250,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.