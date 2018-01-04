Eleven elk killed in crash with truck on Hwy 26 at Dersham Road

More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >
Highway 26 at Northwest Dersham Road was temporarily closed due to a crash involving a herd of elk, killing nearly a dozen animals, early Thursday morning.More >
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.More >
An operation targeting five properties in Aloha and Hillsboro that had been the focus of neighborhood complaints led to the arrests of 16 people in the last week.More >
A car crash in southeast Portland turned into a case of road rage when one driver punched the other in the face before taking off, and it was all caught on camera.More >
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >
A man was shot and killed when he attempted to rob a U-Haul store in southeast Portland Wednesday night, according to police.More >
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >
