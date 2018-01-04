Police: Man taken to mental health facility after threatening officer with knife in NW Portland

Early Thursday morning, a man was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened a police officer with a knife and then barricaded himself in a northwest Portland apartment building.

Police said the suspect threatened the officer near Northwest Kearney Street and Northwest 9th Avenue before going into in the Pearl Court Apartments Wednesday night.

The man would not talk to officers and the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called to scene to assist with the negotiation.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, the man was taken into custody without incident by SERT members.

He was then placed on a police officer hold and transported by ambulance to a local mental health facility.

Residents of the Pearl Court Apartments who were evacuated during the incident have returned to their homes.

The man has not been identified by police.

Police have not reported whether then man will face charges.

