Police: Two people shot, hospitalized after fight in Vancouver

Two people shot each other after a fight in Vancouver.

Officers responded at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting near Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.

People living in the area told FOX 12 they heard several shots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot.

Police said one man was shot in the leg, while the other man sustained more serious injuries. Police initially said the second man sustained life-threatening injuries, but officers said Thursday morning that both men were expected to survive.

Investigators said both men were armed with guns and involved in some type of dispute prior to firing at each other.

No arrests have been made at this time, but detectives said there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police did not release any additional information.

