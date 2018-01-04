Winter weather on East Coast prompts PDX flight cancellations

A couple bundled in winter clothing walk along the frozen shore in the South Boston neighborhood of Castle Island, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP image)

While the Portland metro area has enjoyed rather mild weather, blizzards on the East Coast had a local impact Thursday morning.

Nine flights were canceled at Portland International Airport.

The flights were scheduled to depart for Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Logan International Airport.

Five of the canceled flights were operated by Alaska Airlines, while the other four were United flights.

Both airlines are working with customers to change, postpone or cancel their reservations.

Information on affected flights can be found at FlyPDX.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.