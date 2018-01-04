Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Jan. 4 - KPTV - FOX 12


A local artist is helping to keep Portland weird with an in-demand line of stationery, lapel pins and stickers. Check out Ann Cosgrove’s work at ACBCDesign.com

A local group of high school freshman came up with a creative idea to save chimpanzees with the help of Dr. Jane Goodall and Michelle Obama. Learn more about the cookbook at SavingPan.com.

