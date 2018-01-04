Missing 83-year-old Linn County man with dementia found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 83-year-old Linn County man with dementia found safe

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A man from Foster reported missing Thursday morning was found safe a few hours after the Linn County's Sheriff Office was called about his unknown whereabouts. 

Craig Johnston, 83, was reported missing by his wife at 5:10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Johnston suffers from medical issues including dementia.

Deputies said Johnston was found safe at 8:24 a.m. near his residence. He appeared to be in good health.

Sweet Home Fire Department responded and transported him to a hospital for observation. 

