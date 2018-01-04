On the Go with Joe at Po’Shines

A restaurant full of soul in Portland gives back to the community already, but has a big year ahead.

Po’Shines is known for its comfort food.

In addition to making dishes with bold Cajun flavor, Po’Shines helps provide career development opportunities through its non-profit work force training program, Teach Me To Fish.

Po’Shines has a few locations around Portland and will be opening a new culinary school this year.

