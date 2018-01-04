On the Go with Joe at Po’Shines - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Po’Shines

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A restaurant full of soul in Portland gives back to the community already, but has a big year ahead.

Po’Shines is known for its comfort food.

In addition to making dishes with bold Cajun flavor, Po’Shines helps provide career development opportunities through its non-profit work force training program, Teach Me To Fish.

Po’Shines has a few locations around Portland and will be opening a new culinary school this year.

To learn more about Po’Shines, visit its website

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.