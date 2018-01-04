Police: Suspect arrested after sexual assault at downtown Portland yoga studio

A suspect was arrested after police responded to a report of a sexual assault at a downtown Portland yoga studio.

Officers were called to Fuel Yoga on the 800 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue at 5:33 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a man who matched the suspect’s description was found near Southwest 9th Avenue and Washington Street at 9:26 a.m.

The suspect was taken into custody, but his name and charges were not immediately released by police.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Sex Crimes Unit are leading the investigation, with assistance from criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division.

Anyone with information about this case, including surveillance cameras showing nearby sidewalks and roadways, is asked to contact Matthew Estes, sex assault detail detective, at 503-823-0462 or Matthew.Estes@portlandoregon.gov.

