Security video shows man drag ATM out of Gresham deli with truck

Gresham police are looking for a suspect who they say stole an ATM in a crime that gives a whole new meaning to the term "smash and grab."

The incident happened at Patti’s deli on Northeast Burnside early Tuesday morning. Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the suspect backup his pickup in front of the building, then take some kind of object, possibly a brick and smash the glass door.

When that didn't make a big enough hole in the glass, the suspect then worked on it a bit more until he could squeeze through into the shop.

The video then shows him grab a rope and crawl through the glass hole, then attach that rope to an ATM inside that was bolted to the floor.

It appears the suspect knew what he was doing since it took him only about 20 seconds to attach that rope to the money machine.

After getting back outside, the suspect jumped into his pickup and drove off, sending the ATM smashing through the glass.

The brazen act left a huge mess inside the deli and outside, and the front part of the deli is now boarded up.

Officials with the Gresham Police Department said they are investigating the case, ask anyone with information on this incident to give them a call.

