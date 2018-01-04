Oregon City police searching for bike-riding robbery suspect armed with gun

Police are searching for a robbery suspect armed with a gun who used a bicycle to ride to and from the scene of the crime in Oregon City.

Officers responded to Lucky Rooster Coffee Shop on the 13500 block of Redland Road at around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

The suspect was on a bicycle prior to entering the business. He robbed an employee with a handgun and left the shop on the bicycle.

The coffee shop employee was not injured.

"We are just glad that no one was hurt and are trying to come to terms with this dramatic invasion in our business and our lives. I just hope he gets caught before someone gets hurt," according to a statement from Lenore Lowden of the Lucky Rooster Coffee Shop

Police said the bike was found at Anchor Way, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and green eyes. He was wearing a full-zip gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black mask covering his face.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect Thursday. Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case 17-4606.

