MLS 2018 schedule released; Timbers start on road due to Providence Park construction

The Timbers will start the 2018 regular season with five matches on the road due to construction at Providence Park.

The 2018 MLS schedule was released Thursday. Each MLS club will play 17 home matches and 17 on the road.

The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.

The delay in hosting a match in Portland is due to the construction currently underway at Providence Park as part of phase one of the stadium expansion.

The Timbers will have at least 12 matches featured on national television next season, including all three matches against Seattle Sounders FC.

The Timbers will face the Sounders on May 13 at Providence Park, June 30 at CenturyLink Field and Aug. 26 back home.

Portland also will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC twice during the regular season, with the Timbers set to host the Whitecaps on Aug. 11, before traveling to Vancouver to play the final game of the regular season on Oct. 28.

The Timbers will face five Eastern Conference opponents at Providence Park in 2018.

The team’s home matches will be played on three different days of the week, with 11 on Saturdays, four on Sundays and two on Wednesdays.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the season will go on sale Feb. 28. Tickets for the second half will be sold starting in late June.

