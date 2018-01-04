MLS 2018 schedule released; Timbers start on road due to Providence Park construction

More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >
Highway 26 at Northwest Dersham Road was temporarily closed due to a crash involving a herd of elk, killing nearly a dozen animals, early Thursday morning.More >
Highway 26 at Northwest Dersham Road was temporarily closed due to a crash involving a herd of elk, killing nearly a dozen animals, early Thursday morning.More >
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.More >
A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.More >
An operation targeting five properties in Aloha and Hillsboro that had been the focus of neighborhood complaints led to the arrests of 16 people in the last week.More >
An operation targeting five properties in Aloha and Hillsboro that had been the focus of neighborhood complaints led to the arrests of 16 people in the last week.More >
A car crash in southeast Portland turned into a case of road rage when one driver punched the other in the face before taking off, and it was all caught on camera.More >
A car crash in southeast Portland turned into a case of road rage when one driver punched the other in the face before taking off, and it was all caught on camera.More >
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >
A man was shot and killed when he attempted to rob a U-Haul store in southeast Portland Wednesday night, according to police.More >
A man was shot and killed when he attempted to rob a U-Haul store in southeast Portland Wednesday night, according to police.More >
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >