Reward increased in death of dog found locked in pet carrier in Clackamas River

Reward increased in death of dog found locked in pet carrier in Clackamas River

Posted: Updated: Jan 04, 2018 04:00 PM
KPTV file image KPTV file image
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A $1,000 reward is being offered to catch a suspect in the apparent drowning death of a dog found locked in a pet carrier in the Clackamas River.

A Chihuahua was discovered submerged in the water in a plastic pet carrier near the Carver Park boat ramp at 11 a.m. Dec. 18.

Investigators believe the pet carrier was dropped in the water from the boat ramp of Carver Bridge, which crosses the river at Springwater Road in Carver.

The dog was a female, short-haired Chihuahua. The Oregon Humane Society reports the dog was young and not spayed, but seemed to be in good health and well groomed.

The dog had brown fur with black markings and a black muzzle. The dog had a collar, but no ID tag or microchip.

It is believed the drowning occurred recently, according to investigators.

The Oregon Humane Society initially offered a $500 reward Thursday. On Friday, the Humane Society announced the reward had been boosted to $1,000 thanks to contributions from the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Humane Society of the United States. 

Sharon Harmon, OHS president and chief executive officer, said the organization has received an outpouring of concern regarding this case. 

Under Oregon law, placing a live animal in a river with the intention of killing the animal is a felony crime, according to the Humane Society.

The investigation into the dog’s death is a joint partnership between OHS, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Clackamas County Dog Services.

Anyone with information about this case or anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on the bridge or boat ramp around Dec. 18 is asked to contact the Oregon Humane Society Investigations Department at 503-285-7722, Ext. 214 or oregonhumane.org/report-cruelty.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

