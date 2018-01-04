Local artist crafts PNW stickers that buyers around the world love

Local artist crafts PNW stickers that buyers around the world lo - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

By Stephanie Kralevich, More Good Day Oregon Host
Ann Cosgrove is the Portland woman behind an in-demand line of stationery, lapel pins and stickers.

Her designs have taken off, especially when they're on stickers. 

MORE caught up with Ann about her creative process and how her designs have become popular around the world. 

Ann said she's gotten orders for Portland-inspired stickers from as far as Norway. 

One of her unique stickers features the Oregon state bird along with the state motto: "She flies with her own wings."

You can check out all of Ann's cute and crafty products at ACBCDesign.com

More Good Day Oregon
