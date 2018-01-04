Part of 20th Avenue in SE Portland closed up to 30 days for pipe replacement

Southeast 20th Avenue will be closed between Burnside and Stark streets for upward of 30 days.

The closure is for all hours beginning Jan. 8.

A signed detour will direct drivers and bicyclists to Southeast 28th Avenue. Local access will be maintained and sidewalks will remain open.

People are advised to expect delays in the area.

The closure will allow Portland Environmental Services to work extended hours to expedite repairs to around 240 feet of pipe on Southeast 20th Avenue between Pine and Oak streets.

Crews are replacing 115-year-old pipes to prevent breaks, sink holes and sewage releases.

More information is available at portlandoregon.gov/bes/se20th.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.