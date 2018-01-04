Sheriff: 16 people arrested at five problem properties in Aloha and Hillsboro

Jail booking photos provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office (Mug shot not available for underage suspect)

An operation targeting five properties in Aloha and Hillsboro that had been the focus of neighborhood complaints led to the arrests of 16 people in the last week.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsboro Police Department conducted a “proactive enhanced patrol mission” on Southwest Ping Court, the 19500 block of Southwest Blaine Street, the 2900 block of Southwest Cornelius Pass Road, the 3800 block of Southwest Morganfield Terrace and the 21500 block of Southwest Nicholas Court.

The two agencies have taken many reports about possibly criminal activity at the five locations.

Fourteen people were arrested during an overnight mission on Dec. 29, including an underage suspect in possession of a modified rifle, according to deputies.

Deputies said other crimes included possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, driving while criminally suspended, carrying a concealed weapon and numerous arrest warrants.

Another search warrant was served Thursday morning at the Southwest Blaine Street house. Five people were found inside and two were arrested, one on the charge of possession of meth and the other for a warrant.

Investigators said a stolen car, stolen property and drugs were seized from the home.

Earlier in December, 17 people were arrested on various charges at the home on Ping Court.

The Westside Inter-Agency Narcotics Team and Inter-Agency Gang Enforcement Team were also involved in the mission, along with two K-9 teams and detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit.

Anyone concerned about a home in Washington County is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.

