Police ID robbery suspect shot, killed by U-Haul employee in SE Portland

Police have identified the 53-year-old man who was shot and killed while attempting to rob a U-Haul employee in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the U-Haul location on Southeast Powell Boulevard near 49th Avenue at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Robert R. Porter of Newberg entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from a 27-year-old employee.

The employee is believed to have shot and killed Porter, according to police.

Police said the employee and two witnesses have cooperated with the investigation.

The suspect’s gun and the employee’s gun were seized by officers as evidence.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Once detectives have completed their investigation, the information will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.

The U-Haul location reopened for business Thursday morning.

