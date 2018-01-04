Lillard among top 10 guards in first results for All-Star voting

Portland fans hoping to see Damian Lillard in Los Angeles for the All-Star game need to work on stuffing the ballot box.

The Trail Blazers guard made the Top 10 list for guards in the first results released Thursday, coming in at Number 7 with 148,622 votes.

At the top of the list, released via the official All-Star Game Twitter feed, is Golden State’s Steph Curry with 735,115 votes, followed by Houston’s James Harden with 602,040 votes and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with 438,469 votes.

Going into this upcoming weekend homestand, Lillard is leading the Blazers in points and assists but ranks 13th and 15th, respectively, compared to the rest of the league.

Fans still have until January 15 at 8:59:59 p.m. PT to cast a ballot at Vote.NBA.com. Two guards and three forward from each division will represent the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference when they square off at the Staples Center on February 18.

