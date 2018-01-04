Police searching for man with gun, puffy jacket who robbed NE Portland bank

Police are searching for a northeast Portland bank robber who was armed with a gun and wearing a distinctive jacket.

Officers responded to Albina Community Bank on the 2000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 11:09 a.m. Thursday.

Employees said the robber displayed a handgun and demanded money. After receiving cash, the suspect left the bank without incident.

Officers checked the neighborhood around the bank, but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s to 30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 to 200 pounds.

The suspect wore a large blue puffy jacket with a fur-rimmed hood.

Police released surveillance images from the bank Thursday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov; or the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers offered a reward to catch a suspect with a different description who robbed the same bank at the end of November.

