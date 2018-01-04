Local students work with Jane Goodall to create cookbook to save chimps

A local group of high school freshman came up with a creative idea to save chimpanzees with the help of primate researcher Jane Goodall and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Maeve Larco and Brooke Abbruzzese were part of a group of 13 students who worked together to develop a vegetarian cookbook that would help orphaned chimpanzees.

The students wanted to raise funds for the animals while also increasing awareness about how they were being hunted for “bush meat.”

Larco and Abbruzzese said the students worked with celebrities, local chefs and family recipes to put together the book, “Saving Pan,” over a three-year period while they were in middle school.

The students did the project as part of the Roots and Shoots program, a youth service initiative started by Goodall in 1991. They even got to meet Goodall when she was in Portland, and she was so happy about their project that she gave them a recipe and wrote the forward for their book.

"Saving Pan" is available at A Children's Place Bookstore on Northeast Freemont. It can also be purchased online at SavingPan.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.