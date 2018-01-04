Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for shooting 12-year-old son in Salem

A man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for shooting his 12-year-old son in Salem.

Taylor Reeves pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charge of third-degree assault. He was indicted in May 2017 for the shooting that occurred in January 2017.

Officers responded to reports of an accidental shooting at a home off Fairgrounds Road Northeast in Salem the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2017.

Officers arrived to find a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police initially said the boy was shot by a relative. Court documents state Reeves, the boy’s father, was responsible for the shooting.

Court documents state Reeves admitted he had “unlawfully and recklessly caused serious physical injury to (the victim) by means of a deadly weapon… a firearm.”

Court documents further state, “I personally used or threatened to use a firearm during the commission of this felony.”

Reeves was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison Wednesday with credit for time served. He was also sentenced to two years post-prison supervision and ordered to forfeit the gun used in the shooting.

