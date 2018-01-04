Reward offered to catch suspect in Old Town shooting death investigation

Desmond Antonio Garrett and the deadly shooting scene in Old Town on Sept. 7, 2017. (KPTV)

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was found dead in a crashed car in Old Town.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northwest 5th Avenue and Everett Street at 10:21 p.m. Sept. 7, 2017.

Desmond Antonio Garrett, 40, was found dead inside a white Mercury sedan. An autopsy determined Garrett, who was known as “Munchie,” died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Garrett was shot, causing him to crash into a power box and a parked car. Nobody was inside the parked car.

Evidence of a shooting was found on Northwest 6th Avenue between Flanders and Everett streets.

There are no suspects or known motive for this shooting, according to police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case or any unsolved homicide. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

