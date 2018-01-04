Police: Man arrested in connection with robbery outside Corvallis bank

Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery that happened outside a Corvallis bank back in December.

On Dec. 27, officers responded to the Bank of America on the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street. A 911 caller reported that an unknown man came up from behind as cash was being dispensed from the ATM and grabbed the money. The suspect wrestled the money away from the victim and ran away.

The suspect did not display a weapon and the victim was not hurt.

Police said 28-year-old Christopher J. Becker of Philomath was arrested on Thursday on charges related to the case.

Becker was arrested in Lincoln County and later transported to the Benton County Jail. He was lodged on multiple charges including robbery in the third degree, theft in the second degree, and harassment.

Becker's bail is set at $40,000.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.